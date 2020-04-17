Dozens more comfort boxes sent out to NHS staff across north-east

Dozens more comfort boxes have been distributed to NHS staff across the north-east thanks to the generosity of the local community.

The campaign, which is being led by NHS Grampian’s endowment fund, aims to provide all doctors, nurses and healthcare staff working across the region with a box full of goods.

This week, boxes have been dropped off at various locations across the north-east, including Cornhill Hospital and Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are supporting the campaign, which is providing items such as face wipes and hand lotion in addition to food.

So far, around £12,000 has been raised for the campaign – and Sheena Lonchay, the operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, admitted they have been blown away by the support from the public.

She said: “We continue to get a steady stream of donations from members of the public backing our campaign which is fabulous.

“We have had a lovely donation of toiletries from the staff at the Royal Mail and more deliveries of hand lotion too, which was something we asked for.

“This week, another £20,000 of foodstuffs and toiletries have come in.

“We are so grateful because the response has been astonishing. There have been so many donations coming in from people and it’s lovely it’s having such a wide reach.

“Since the beginning of April we have had over £12,000. Some of that is going to ARI and the infection unit, and it will all be put to very good use.”

As well as donations from the public, the scheme is also being boosted by funds from national NHS charities.

And hundreds more boxes are being prepared to be distributed to staff across the region.

Sandy Reid, lead for people and organisation at Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “The fact that so many businesses and ordinary people across the north-east have donated cash and items for the scheme shows just how much the folk round here love and appreciate their frontline health and social care workers.

“These are obviously very difficult times for many but it’s initiatives like this that bring out the best in people. I’m sure that our teams at the partnership will appreciate the food, the items and the treats in the boxes.”

