Download and colour: Aberdeen Inspired launch children’s competition

Children are being invited to transform some of Aberdeen’s iconic buildings into creative works of art.

Aberdeen Inspired today launched its Heart Of Our City campaign – aimed at keeping the importance of the city centre in people’s minds – with a drawing contest for youngsters of all ages.

Young artists can draw, design or colour some of the city’s most famous landmarks, such as the Music Hall, Marischal College or Aberdeen Market, which help form the heart of our city.

Aberdeen Inspired has created outline drawings of buildings to download and transform into everything from a giant monster to a huge rainbow.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The city centre plays such an important part in our everyday lives.

“Whether you use it for meeting, working, shopping or socialising, it’s the heart of our city and it’s important we keep it alive and make sure we are ready to steer the recovery when it is safe to do so.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Watson said in normal times Aberdeen would be preparing for the famed Nuart Street Art Festival.

He said: “Nuart sees artists from all over the world descend on the city to work with our local creative community and produce the most unique, relevant and exciting street art on our city’s walls.

“Sadly this festival has rightly been postponed so we thought this was a fun idea for kids to imagine what they might ‘create’ on our city’s buildings if they got the chance to do so.”

Mr Watson said that Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen Performing Arts and Mac’s Pizzeria had come on board as partners for the contest and were providing prizes for the winners, who will be chosen by a panel of judges.

He said: “It’s a tough time for all businesses just now and we need to work together and support each other to get through these hard times.”

Mr Watson said the competition, under the banner Heart Of Our City, is just one of a number of initiatives the Business Improvement District is putting in place during lockdown.

He said it is vital to keep the importance of the city centre at the front of people’s minds while residents follow social distancing rules.

The blank outlines for 10 of the city’s most iconic buildings can be downloaded below.

Then simply submit a photo of your creation to info@aberdeeninspired.com or using social media with the competition hashtag and tagging @abdninspired.

The prize will be a family pass to any movie, courtesy of the Belmont Filmhouse, coupled with a family pizza meal at Mac’s Pizzeria on Union Street.

Mac’s is also offering a family-pizza making class while Aberdeen Performing Arts will give a family pass to this year’s pantomime as a prize.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday April 20.

All entries will be displayed in an online gallery.

Download and Print

To download an image, simply click the image you want and it will open in a new tab for you to save and print off.