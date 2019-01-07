Down-manning forces cancellation of North Sea strike vote

A strike ballot on one of the UK’s largest offshore gas projects has been forced to be cancelled.

The result had been expected today of an industrial action ballot by Unite the Union for Wood and Bilfinger Salamis contractors on the Culzean project, in a dispute over a pay bonus scheme.

However, large down-manning by the contractors has resulted in the vote having to be cancelled.

It is understood around 250 workers have been taken off the project, with workers having finished work and come to the end of their contracts sooner than expected last week.