Douglas Ross thanks air crew who helped support north-east hospital

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has praised airline crew whose lockdown initiative helped support a north-east hospital.

Project Wingman, set up by cabin crew from various airlines who had been furloughed or made redundant as a result of Covid-19, provided refreshments and space for hospital staff to unwind.

Mr Ross, the MP for Moray, met a group of local cabin crew who had provided support to workers at Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

And he handed over a copy of Hansard – the official record of Parliament – where their work was mentioned to team leader Jess Hall.

Mr Ross said: “Pilots and cabin crew have been through a difficult time over the past few months, but many of them focused their efforts on helping others, including Moray based Captain Emma Henderson who was co-founder with Dave Fielding of the remarkable Project Wingman.

“This project paved the way for 5500 cabin crew who were grounded during the Pandemic, to volunteer in 60 hospitals across the UK including at Dr Gray’s in Elgin where they provide our dedicated NHS staff with a service they could expect on a First Class flight by setting up a first class lounge, giving them somewhere to unwind and have a break from the stress of their job with cabin crew also serving up refreshments and lending a sympathetic ear when needed.

“Seeing the work Jess and her team do at the lounge shows how great this project is and I was delighted to hear the plans to make the facility in Elgin a legacy Project Wingman lounge, not just one for the Covid pandemic.

“I was also able to hand over a bound paper copy of the Hansard official record of the contribution I made about Project Wingman in the House of Commons.

“It’s really heartening to see how many people have gone the extra mile during these last few months to help others, and I’m really proud that someone from Moray helped launch such a great project and the efforts of Jess and her team to provide such a warm welcome to our outstanding NHS staff at Dr Gray’s.”