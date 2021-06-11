Douglas Ross hands over first MSP wage to Keiran’s Legacy charity

A Moray charity dedicated to providing lifesaving equipment has been given a boost by local MSP Douglas Ross.

The Scottish Conservative leader vowed to donate his salary to local charities after being voted in as a Highlands and Islands representative at last month’s elections.

He is also the MP for Moray, and pledged to only receive one salary if elected to Holyrood.

Today, he handed over the first cheque to Kieran’s Legacy, a charity set up in memory of local teen Kieran McKandie.

“His legacy is now saving lives”

The 16-year-old died after being hit by a car while on his bike near his family home in Elgin.

Following his death, his parents Sandra and Gordon set up a charity to provide hands on training on how to save a life in an emergency situation, including CPR.

Mr Ross said: “Sandra and Gordon have worked tirelessly to raise funds for the charity in recent years, but with the pandemic it has understandably been more difficult. Given the vital lifesaving equipment the charity provides, I know this donation will help them make a difference and save lives.”

“These aims will continue to save lives in Keiran’s name”

Keiran’s Legacy also fundraises to supply defibrillators across the country, as they believe this equipment could have been lifesaving for their son.

After receiving the cheque, Mrs McKandie said: “We’re really grateful to Douglas for thinking of Keiran’s Legacy to benefit from his first month’s salary.

“The money will help Keiran’s Legacy purchase more defibrillators, deliver CPR training, and improve the mental health of others through providing recreational activities for ages, all of these aims will continue to save lives in Keiran’s name and continue his passion for life.”

Defibrillators supplied by Keiran’s Legacy have already been successful in saving lives, including Aberdeen man James Geraghty, who fell ill in his car earlier this year.