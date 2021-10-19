Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Douglas Ross condemns ‘unhelpful speculation’ about future of Kinloss Barracks

By Craig Munro
19/10/2021, 8:05 pm
Moray MP Douglas Ross.

Moray MP Douglas Ross has condemned “unhelpful speculation” about the future of Kinloss Barracks as it faces closure from military savings.

The base, home to the 39 Engineer Regiment, has been the subject of reports in recent days as the army faces cuts to its numbers as part of a spending review.

The concerns have prompted Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter to call an emergency meeting, as he described the possible closure as “deeply concerning”.

Mr Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said the UK Government had told him that it is “as committed as ever to a strong armed forces presence across Scotland” – but the MP did not provide specific assurances about the future of Kinloss.

Plans put Kinloss Barracks future in doubt

Kinloss is one of a number of bases in Scotland thought to be under threat after the Defence in a Competitive Age review, which was released in spring, committed to reducing the size of the army from 77,820 soldiers to 72,500.

Others include Fort George near Inverness, and Glencorse and Redford barracks in Edinburgh.

Kinloss Barracks. Photo: DCT Media

Last weekend, the Sunday Times reported that the Royal Engineers at Kinloss, situated on the Moray Firth coast, may be relocated to England.

When asked on the future of Fort George and Kinloss, an army spokesperson said the decision on structural reform was still “to be finalised”.

Concerns about impact of loss of Kinloss

Richard Lochhead, the SNP MSP for Moray, has said the closure of the barracks would be a “betrayal”, adding that the area had “longstanding and strong links with our bases”.

His concerns were echoed by Mr Leadbitter, who said there would be an “economic shock” if the alleged plans went ahead.

The base is thought to be worth £30 million to the local economy.

In a statement, Douglas Ross condemned “unhelpful” speculation about the future of Kinloss Barracks, adding that it was “unsettling” for the soldiers there.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter at Cooper Park in Elgin. Photo: DCT Media

He said: “It’s been disappointing to read so much speculation over the future of Kinloss Barracks from unconfirmed reports.

“This week in Westminster I have been working constructively with the UK Government and Secretary of Defence to establish the reality, instead of leaping to political judgement as some have done.

“I will continue to make clear my support for Kinloss Barracks as a vital part of the Moray community, and I am reassured that the UK Government remains as committed as ever to a strong armed forces presence across Scotland.”