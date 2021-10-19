Douglas Ross condemns ‘unhelpful speculation’ about future of Kinloss Barracks

Moray MP Douglas Ross has condemned “unhelpful speculation” about the future of Kinloss Barracks as it faces closure from military savings.

The base, home to the 39 Engineer Regiment, has been the subject of reports in recent days as the army faces cuts to its numbers as part of a spending review.

The concerns have prompted Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter to call an emergency meeting, as he described the possible closure as “deeply concerning”.

Mr Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said the UK Government had told him that it is “as committed as ever to a strong armed forces presence across Scotland” – but the MP did not provide specific assurances about the future of Kinloss.

Plans put Kinloss Barracks future in doubt

Kinloss is one of a number of bases in Scotland thought to be under threat after the Defence in a Competitive Age review, which was released in spring, committed to reducing the size of the army from 77,820 soldiers to 72,500.

Others include Fort George near Inverness, and Glencorse and Redford barracks in Edinburgh.

Last weekend, the Sunday Times reported that the Royal Engineers at Kinloss, situated on the Moray Firth coast, may be relocated to England.

When asked on the future of Fort George and Kinloss, an army spokesperson said the decision on structural reform was still “to be finalised”.

Concerns about impact of loss of Kinloss

Richard Lochhead, the SNP MSP for Moray, has said the closure of the barracks would be a “betrayal”, adding that the area had “longstanding and strong links with our bases”.

His concerns were echoed by Mr Leadbitter, who said there would be an “economic shock” if the alleged plans went ahead.

The base is thought to be worth £30 million to the local economy.

In a statement, Douglas Ross condemned “unhelpful” speculation about the future of Kinloss Barracks, adding that it was “unsettling” for the soldiers there.

He said: “It’s been disappointing to read so much speculation over the future of Kinloss Barracks from unconfirmed reports.

“This week in Westminster I have been working constructively with the UK Government and Secretary of Defence to establish the reality, instead of leaping to political judgement as some have done.

“I will continue to make clear my support for Kinloss Barracks as a vital part of the Moray community, and I am reassured that the UK Government remains as committed as ever to a strong armed forces presence across Scotland.”