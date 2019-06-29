Dose of nostalgia at Aberdeen shop auction

Shop fittings dating back to the 19th Century will go under the hammer this week.

Traditional display units which date back 130 years and were a fixture in a pharmacy on Fountainhall Road will be auctioned off on Wednesday from 10am.

The units will form two lots at the John Milne Auctioneers general sale in Aberdeen.

One consists of two 8ft drawer units with a total of 58 individual drawers which still have period glass knobs.

It also includes mirrored wall displays incorporating a clock made by city jeweller A and J Smith.

The second lot features two 8ft shelving units with glass shelves, countertop displays with four compartments and a marble top display cabinet.

There will also be mirrored wall fittings in the sale.

The Victorian-era units were installed as bespoke pieces and lined the chemist’s walls until owners Anderson and Spence decided on a recent renovation.

Staff at John Milne said they had received interest from across the country.

Auctioneer Steve Donaldson said: “We have a huge array of objects coming through the sale room every week and these shop fittings are certainly one of the largest and more unique lots we’ve had for some time.

“They are substantial pieces that have been beautifully made, demonstrating the craftsmanship of the era and the investment made by retailers in their shop floor displays.

“Although they are bespoke heritage items, there are plenty of opportunities for their reuse.

“The mirrored wall panels might be of interest to hospitality businesses looking for antique fittings to add character to their premises, while the curved glass display cabinets might suit a vintage retailer.

“The stunning drawer units, which are relatively narrow, could make dramatic sideboards in a house and also provide significant storage.

“The items really need to be seen to appreciate their scale and beauty and to consider how they would be used creatively in non-retail settings.”