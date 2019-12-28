Doric stalwarts and community leaders among north-east locals given honours

Influential figures in business, arts and education throughout the north-east have been awarded accolades in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

From Doric legends to community leaders to lawyers, the list is varied and consists of people who are being recognised for their lifetime’s work.

Jacquelynn Craw, 60, has been awarded an MBE for her services to arts, education and business in Scotland.

A solicitor by trade, she is the managing director of Offshore Pollution Liability Association and has served on the board of Scottish Ballet and as governer of Aberdeen University.

Jacquelynn was absolutely delighted when she received the news.

She said: “I’m principally an energy lawyer but throughout my career I’ve always been involved with the arts, especially Scottish Ballet.

“When I was at Talisman (oil and gas company) I helped to promote educational workshops for the homeless and those in difficult circumstances using dancing which is a transformative power for people’s lives.

“I’m most proud of being able to bring three sectors in education, business and art together into one and bringing people together.”

Jacquelynn also set up a scholarship scheme at Talisman for people to apply for funding to take engineering and business courses at Robert Gordon and Aberdeen universities.

A legend in the Buchan area, Alexander May, 72, has been awarded an MBE for his services to the Doric language, culture and heritage in the north-east.

He is chairman of the Buchan Field Club which promotes the history of the region and organises workshops to teach local children the importance of learning the historic dialect.

The Longside resident was honoured that he was so highly thought of within his community, adding: “I’ve been heavily involved with the Doric language my whole life, through working at a farm and now holding workshops to teach kids about it.

“It is extremely important to keep the heritage up here alive and how we deal with songs, verse and spoken word.

“I say to the children I teach that they need to use the Doric language abroad as people instantly know you come from the north-east.”

Meanwhile, a Kaimhill community stalwart who has served her region for more than 30 years has been made a BEM.

Sheila Jones enrolled as a Wren (Women’s Royal Naval Service) during the Second World War before becoming a leading figure in Kaimhill.

The 91-year-old has served as a member and leader in many community groups including being the lifeblood of the Kaimhill education and learning centre.

She said: “I was astonished when I found out about this honour as I don’t think I deserve it. I’ve done a lot for the community, including chairing the original Kaimhill Management Committee where with just two volunteers and no budget, we still helped more than 500 people.

“I really started to become invested in the community after my husband died 18 years ago as he loved Kaimhill and I wanted to carry on his good work.”

Jeanette Forbes, chief executive of the Aberdeen-based PCL group, was awarded an OBE for her services to business, technology and charity.

She said: “This has come as a huge surprise and I’m very humbled to have been recognised in this way,

“The business community in the north-east of Scotland has gone through many challenges over the years, but always emerges stronger and more focused.

“I see this award as an acknowledgement of the huge contribution which our region makes to the wider Scottish and UK economy, and I think it particularly recognises the impact made by the small and medium enterprise sector.”

Elizabeth Wallace, who is originally from Dundee, but now lives in Aberdeen city centre, was honoured with an MBE for her services to counselling, family mediation and psychological support through her work with AVENUE.

The 63-year-old has been involved in relationship and family support her entire career and built up AVENUE from a spare room in her house to the resource it is now, covering all of Grampian.

After dedicating her life to the service, she paid tribute to everyone she has worked with over the years.

She said: “I was stunned and surprised to receive this accolade although as my career comes to an end, it is a great accolade.

“It’s been a real challenge keeping this going with getting funding but everyone who has worked on the service deserves acclaim.

“This is for everyone past and present who have worked on this.”

Meanwhile, Colette Cohen, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Technology Centre was awarded an OBE for her services to the UK oil and gas industry and to government collaboration.