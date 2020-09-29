Doric festival set to return this weekend in north-east

A festival celebrating Doric and traditional music in the north-east is set to return this weekend.

The Across the Grain festival is returning for its third year and is taking on a slightly different format to adapt to the current circumstances of the pandemic.

A huge variety of shows, sessions, workshops and films will be streamed online so that people can get involved from the comfort and safety of their own homes this year.

The popular festival is a celebration of the Doric language and culture, as well as the traditional music of the north-east.

And the programme for this year’s event on Saturday and Sunday includes film shorts and musical composition premieres as well as opportunities to tune in live and chat with performers, musicians, and festival contributors.

The mix of activities, workshops, and films are designed to give people the chance to share their local of all things local to the region, from the landscape to the language.

Included in Saturday’s lineup for the festival is The Elphinstone Sessions, inspiring short videos highlighting the culture and living traditions of the north-east of Scotland.

The films, created by the Elphinstone Institute, reflect the unique heritage of language, music, ballad and song, story, craft, history, and lore, which exists alongside the dynamic creativity of those who live and work in the north-east.

Other events include films looking at poetry of the landscape, and stories of Aberdeenshire.

On Sunday there will be an introduction to Doric, led by poet Jo Gilbert and storyteller Jackie Ross.

There will also be music from Claire Hastings and a virtual walk around Stonehaven.

To find out more, visit bit.ly/AtG2020