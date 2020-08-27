Doors open for Aberdeen pubs as hospitality trade gets moving

Pubs, restaurants and cafes opened their doors to customers for the first time in three weeks after Aberdeen’s local lockdown was lifted.

The hospitality sector’s second attempt at opening came after a cluster linked to a number of bars led to restrictions being reimposed.

Ahead of the reopening date, council officials carried out environmental health checks at hundreds of businesses in the city in an attempt to avoid a repeat.

Among those which did choose to open, there was relief at finally being able to allow customers back in.

Julie Marples, manager of The Grill on Union Street, revealed staff had installed additional health and safety measures – including temperature checks upon entry for every customer.

She said: “It’s a relief we have been able to open again because the last few months have been really difficult.

“When the local lockdown was introduced there was a real feeling that every business was being tarred with the same brush, but we are proving to people we are taking this seriously.

“It’s so important people feel they are safe when they come to visit us, and they have been really good about sticking to the rules in place.”

At McNasty’s on Summer Street, director Shelley Clubb revealed customers had reacted positively to their reopening.

She said: “It is really important for the sector to get people’s confidence back because the last few weeks have been damaging.

“We have been making sure everyone is aware of the rules in place and they have all responded really well.

“It’s been great to welcome back our regulars and some new visitors too.”

Groups meeting up were limited to a maximum of eight people from three different households.

Friends Charlie Willox, 64, Ian Cowie, 65, and Stuart Yeats, 66, met at the Kirkgate Bar on Upperkirkgate for their first pints since the restrictions were lifted.

Stuart said: “I’ve been really impressed with the way the bars have handled it. They all seem to be adhering to the measures really strictly. It’s good they are keeping people safe.

“It’s great for people to be able to get out and see their friends again. The social side is really important – especially when you have spent so many weeks stuck in lockdown.”

Charlie added: “People are being really sensible which is great to see. There has been nobody moaning about it – everyone is just happy to be out and about again.”

And Ian said: “Hopefully the city can learn from the mistakes which were made before. It’s important people make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Izzy Scott, who works as a bartender at the Kirkgate Bar, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open again.

“Our customers already knew what to expect in terms of safety measures and they have all been really good about sticking to them.

“It’s a bit disappointing we’ve not been able to put the jukebox on – but it’s great to see everyone back enjoying themselves again.”

© Jamie Hall/DCT Media

Cafes and restaurants have also opened their doors after they were ordered to close when the lockdown was introduced in the city.

Business owners reported a good response from customers returning to eat for the first time in three weeks.

Lara Bishop, co-owner of FoodStory, said: “We were quite nervous about how the lockdown would have affected us, because first time around, it was a real struggle after May. It’s such a relief to get the doors open again.

“One thing that has changed is there is absolutely no queuing at all indoors – so we are quite limited in that sense because if people turn up and there’s no room, that’s it.

“The Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been a fantastic help and there have been a lot of people taking advantage of that.

“It’s been amazing to see so many happy faces coming through the door again.”

Martin McAuley, owner of Watermelon Catering which operates five venues across the city and Aberdeenshire, said: “We’re all trying to follow government guidelines as much as we can.

“From when we opened we’ve had all of these steps in place. Test and Protect has been compulsory and we ensure people wear face coverings when they are out of their seat and only offer table service and that sort of thing. We really applied all that from the start.”

One of his venues, The Pier, has already reopened, while Cafe Ahoy will follow tomorrow.

Another, Corner Tree Cafe, will open in the coming weeks.

Martin said: “From a customer point of view it is all about transparency and making sure everyone is aware of our guidelines before they arrive.

“We’re sharing lots of information regularly on our social media channels and we’ve just updated our website and we have a Covid-19 page which we always update with what’s in place. That will explain the different households at the same tables and that sort of thing.

“When they do get here we’ve done a lot of training and we’re ensuring the message is communicated verbally as well as on signs throughout the venues. From the start we’ve taken steps over and above the general guidelines anyway.

“The feedback from our customer base has been really positive about our safety and the confidence they have.

“From a staff point of view everyone is actively involved in the risk assessments and is very aware of what we are doing. We wear visors and masks which makes sure everyone feels safe.”

Stephen Gow, general manager of the Chester Hotel, added: “We had the EHO (environmental health) out earlier this week who went over a questionnaire and took a walk around the property and there weren’t any issues.

“People want to enjoy themselves and have an experience and it is difficult to get that balance right but we’re doing the best we can and people were really enjoying The Chester Hotel.”

The reopening of the hospitality sector was welcomed by business leaders, including Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson.

He said: “It comes as a relief to many that much of our hospitality sector has been able to re-open in the city today. The last few weeks have clearly illustrated the inter-dependencies and with that the importance of the hospitality sector to the wider city centre offering, not least retail, with footfall figures adversely affected by its closure.

“Several of our city centre businesses are already providing positive soundings today and anticipate growing customer numbers in the coming days and weeks. We hope that by continuing to work positively together through these challenging times we make the progress the city centre deserves.”