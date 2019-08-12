Doors Open Day to return to Aberdeen next month

More than 80 buildings will be opened to the public when a popular annual event returns to the north-east next month.

Castles, estates, schools and other buildings of interest will be participating in Doors Open Day in September.

Visitors will be given the chance to explore historic libraries, churches, institutes and gardens, with many of the sites not normally open to the public.

The event will give residents and tourists the opportunity to learn more about how educational facilities, charities and emergency services operate across the region.

A range of places can be visited, including a fire station, zoology museum, an art treasure hub and the city’s sheriff court.

Seventeen new sites have signed up for the scheme this year across Aberdeenshire.

One of the buildings opening up to the public for the first time is the Old School at Bankhead, Finzean, which dates back to 1732.

The former primary has been involved in a recent project called “Aye, it wis aabody”, run by the Birse Community Trust.

Sian Loftus, who manages the project for the trust, said: “I think it is important to know more about our history.

“Throughout the project we have discovered a lot about the school’s architecture and one of the most interesting facts is that one of the architects was William Smith, who also was the architect for Balmoral Castle.”

The Finzean Water Mills will also be taking part for the first time, as well as the recording studio at Aden Country Park, Banchory Ternan West Church and the Bennachie Visitor Centre.

Popular sites returning this year include the All Saints Episcopal Church in Whiterashes, near Newmachar, and Banff Parish Church.

Families will also be given the chance to learn more about the city’s harbour extension project with tours of the Nigg Bay site on offer.

The Beach Ballroom doors will also be opened along with Aberdeen University’s Sir Duncan Rice Library.

Councillor Ross Grant, who represents the Old Aberdeen area, said: “This is a great opportunity for members of the public to see some of the most interesting buildings in Aberdeen.

“I would encourage everyone within the city and outwith to come and see what there is to offer.

“In Aberdeen we have such a rich heritage and it is great to explore that.”

The annual event is co-ordinated nationally by the Scottish Civic Trust.

Cheryl Roberts, environment planner for Aberdeenshire Council and co-ordinator for the Doors Open Day, said: “It is a really good event.

“It is also free, which I think is really important.

“It is a great way to see inside buildings you would not normally get access to and also highlights the good work that’s done by the community.”

Organisers hope to encourage people across Scotland to find out more about the hidden heritage on their doorstep.

Doors Open Day in Aberdeen City takes place on September 7-8 and will run in Aberdeenshire on September 14-15.