News / Local

Donview Veterinary Centre in Inverurie to get £175,000 revamp

By Michelle Henderson
05/10/2021, 8:48 pm
Donview Veterinary Centre is set to undergo major revamp to transform it into a state-of-the-art facility.

An Aberdeenshire veterinary practice is to undergo a £175,000 transformation to provide state-of-the-art facilities for poorly pets across the region.

Donview Veterinary Centre in Inverurie will undergo a major internal renovation to expand facilities and increase their patient footfall.

The multi-award winning practice currently employs 16 vets, seven veterinary nurses and 10 receptionists and office staff.

The extensive renovation, the largest of its kind for the Blackhall Industrial Estate based practice, will see the number of consult rooms increase from three to five with an investment in new technology.

The project will be the biggest investment in the practice and has been made possible with funding from VetPartners, a veterinary group which owns some of the UK’s most respected and trusted small animal, mixed, farm and equine practices.

Expanding facilities will enable Donview Vets to provide wider specialist services, including a higher level of surgery, as well as having visiting specialists to treat pets.

‘This investment will put us as the top of the game’

Donview Vets clinical director Charlie Carnochan said: “The practice already had excellent facilities, but this investment will put us as the top of the game and really enhance what we do for clients and their pets.

“It will create a great environment to work in, which is so important for our team members.

“We want it to be a place where people really want to come to work and have the best available equipment and technology so they can provide a great service for our clients and their pets.”

Overhaul of patient facilities

The expansion will see the creation of a third theatre to facilitate more specialised operations and referrals.

Improvements will also be made to a number of facilities including a dental room with radiography, the refurbishment of their imaging room with upgraded x-ray machines and separate instruments room for sterilisation of surgical kits.

The revamp will also see an increase in specialist services ranging from physiotherapy, acupuncture and veterinary nurse clinics.

Donview Vets is also planning to create a large room upstairs so they can host client evenings and education events about pet health.

Staff will also benefit from the transformation with the creation of a large open plan office for team members.

Vets and nurses will also be able to enjoy revamped facilities, including two bedrooms for on-call vets working overnight, a kitchen, shower room, relaxation area with lockers and a training room for team members to advance their skills and learning.

Mr Carnochan added: “Our clinical facilities and equipment, including critical care equipment, have been massively upgraded in advance of this work being carried out, and we will be able to offer extra specialised services.

“We have always been a practice that has invested, but having VetPartners’ backing has taken what we can do to a new level. They work in collaboration with their practice teams and support them to provide the best possible service for clients and best possible care of patients.”