Don’t wear flip flops while driving, north-east motorists warned

North-east police have warned drivers not to wear flip flops while driving as warm weather rolls in.

With the sun coming out more regularly in Scotland, officers issued a warning that motorists must wear appropriate footwear when behind the wheel.

In a social media statement, Police Scotland said: “Under Rule 97 of the Highway Code, drivers are advised they must have “footwear and clothing which does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner”.

This means that while driving in flip flops isn’t illegal in itself, wearing them could lead to a careless driving charge if they impede your ability to drive safely.