‘Don’t Panic’: Superbug expert’s pleas as coronavirus cases confirmed in north-east

The first cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in the north-east – but a leading professor has warned people not to panic.

The Scottish Government confirmed that six patients, two who is resident in the Grampian area, have tested positive for Covid-19.

As supplies of face masks run low in many shops, Professor Hugh Pennington – a renowned microbiologist at Aberdeen University – warned that wearing them would not stop infection.

The other confirmed cases are in Tayside, Ayrshire, Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Forth Valley

Of the two cases confirmed yesterday, one had recently travelled to northern Italy and the other had contact with a known positive case.

Professor Pennington said: “It is too early to say if we will have an outbreak in Scotland or if the health board will be able to cope with this.

“However, there is a good chance that we have the right procedures in place with all the announcements so far and our tests for it are excellent.

“Panic is the last thing people should do as it means wasting both money and time on things that won’t do them any good.

“The best thing to do is just wait and see – a lot of what happens next depends on how other countries contain the disease.

“If the number of cases start to fall in other countries then that is a good indication.”

Aberdeen residents have been rushing out to supermarkets and pharmacies to buy face masks and hand sanitiser, with many shop shelves empty or experiencing low stocks.

Professor Pennington said: “Buying face masks won’t do much good as it does not stop them getting infected.

“There is no evidence face masks actually work to combat disease as they don’t filter out enough air.

“Also, the disease is more spread by droplets from coughing and being picked up from surfaces, not airborne.

“Of course, if you are treating a patient who is coughing in your face, it is a different scenario.

“The disease has been imported from other countries, with the vast majority of cases in the UK being people returning from other places in Europe where the disease has been busy, like Italy.

“Up in Grampian, we don’t have to rush about at the moment – but still take care washing your hands.

“The public should be confident that our public health system is well geared for an outbreak if it happens.”

Clinicians treating the coronavirus patients have begun tracing and gathering details of the places they have visited and the people they have been in contact with,

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Our first thoughts must be with the patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“We expect the number of cases to rise and Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus.

“There is currently no treatment or vaccine so early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.”

North-east bus firms, First Bus and Stagecoach, have confirmed they have a rigorous cleaning regime on their vehicles and are following Scottish Government advice on the coronavirus outbreak.

An Aberdeen International Airport spokesman revealed they had “robust and well-practised procedures in place for matters relating to infectious diseases”.