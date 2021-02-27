Don’t miss Scotland’s Festival of Dance on Screen in Aberdeen

Screen.dance – Scotland’s Festival of Dance on Screen – has teamed with Citymoves to bring a unique dance film festival to Aberdeen.

The high-profile event will bring together artists, dancers, filmmakers and musicians for a festival of cultural events and screenings next month.

Taking place from March 11 to March 13, the dance film festival, which is supported by funding from Screen Scotland, will be a blended event of online screenings and live online presentations.

Showcasing work from Scotland and beyond, the festival aims to connect local, national and international artists and audiences to the screendance genre which combines choreography and moving image, intersecting movement and cinema.

The festival, which is unique to Scotland, will present a curated programme of around 60 short dance films from across the world selected from 285 submissions.

A number of UK and international works, with a special selection of Quebec works, will be showcased alongside presentations from artists, Q&A sessions, discussions and masterclasses.

Screen.dance will open on March 11 with a free-access screening, including the world premiere of Deer Oh! by Glasgow-based dance artist Natali McLeary.

The final day of the festival will see a specially curated programme of Quebec artists’ works from the last five years in collaboration with Screen.dance partner Festival Quartiers Danses.

Festival artistic director Simon Fildes said: “It’s been so exciting to be able to work with the team at Citymoves and push the genre of screendance in to new audiences outwith our previous festival outposts in Edinburgh and Perth.

“We are incredibly honoured to bring together work from Scotland and the UK, alongside work from countries such as China, Russia, India, France, Argentina and the USA; connecting award-winning artists and audiences to dance on screen.”

Associate curator Iliyana Nedkova added: “We are so excited to be continuing to curate and programme work across the screen-dance genre – bringing together incredible artists, choreographers, dancers, film-makers and musicians.

“We are proud of the fact that the programme sees 50:50 gender representation as we continue to select a mix of artists from across fields into the spotlight.”