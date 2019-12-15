Don’t drink and cook: Fire chiefs issue warning to Aberdeen residents for festive period

North-east residents have been warned about the dangers of cooking while under the influence of alcohol after an increase in accidental festive house fires in Aberdeen.

The city had the eighth highest number of blazes in Scotland between December 10 and January 14 last year, with a total of 30 – 10 more than the previous year.

In Aberdeenshire there were 28 fires over the festive period, up from 22 in 2017-18.

These figures were released as part of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s winter safety campaign, which launched earlier this week.

The festive period is traditionally one of the busiest times of year for the SFRS, with the rise in accidental fires attributed to increased use of heating and electrical appliances, as well as higher alcohol consumption.

Now, residents have been warned of these dangers in a bid to curb the number of incidents increasing again.

Assistant Chief Officer Ross Haggart, the SFRS director of prevention and protection, said: “When it comes to celebrating and marking the occasion, please do not drink then attempt to cook.

“Cooking remains the number one cause of house fires in Scotland and often alcohol is a contributing factor, especially during this period.

“Consider making something beforehand and have it prepared or wait until you are no longer affected by alcohol.”

The Aberdeen figures showed that accidental house fires had been decreasing in the area since reaching a high of 36 in 2015-16.

However, the statistics remain high compared to the rest of Scotland.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham echoed the calls for caution over the next few months.

He said: “While we want people to be able to celebrate and relax over the festive period, it is extremely important that they also keep themselves and others safe.”