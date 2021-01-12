Don’t call us, we’ll call you: GP surgeries urge people not to tie up phone lines with calls about Covid jabs

GPs surgeries across the north-east have urged patients not to contact them about Covid-19 vaccinations after their phone lines were jammed with inquiries.

Medical practices across the region have been inundated with calls from people inquiring about the jab.

Patients are being called in order of priority and currently, only those over 80 are being contacted.

Everyone aged 80 or over will be given the coronavirus vaccine by February, the Health Secretary has said.

Speaking as the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was rolled out in more than 1,000 locations across Scotland, Jeane Freeman also said all frontline healthcare staff would be vaccinated by the end of January.

The total number of people vaccinated by the end of the month will be just under 560,000, she said.

And many health centres in the north-east have taken to social media to urge those eligible to wait until they are called by their GP surgery.

Carden Medical Centre urged people to refrain from contacting the practice about the jabs.

It said: “Please do not call the practice for information in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The volume of calls is preventing us from being able to get to those who are contacting us as they are unwell.

“Patients will be called in order of priority. Over 80s are likely to be vaccinated in the practice with other groups being vaccinated in centralised clinics.

“All invitations will be produced centrally and in order of priority group.”

Banchory Group Practice reassured patients that they will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

In a statement, it said: “We understand there is a keen interest in finding out when the Covid-19 vaccination will start to be rolled out by the practice.

“Although vaccination of our care home residents and frontline workers is underway, we are currently awaiting confirmation of a date when we will receive the first vaccines that will enable us to start vaccinating the over 80s.

“Be reassured that our staff are ready and very keen to get underway, so we’ll update you when we know more.

“Over 80s requiring vaccination will be contacted directly at the time regarding their vaccine appointment.

“We would kindly ask that you do not call the practice to inquire about vaccine availability or try to book an appointment.”

Bucksburn Medical Practice said: “We are hoping to get the first vaccinations to all patients over 80 who are able to attend a clinic mid to end of January.

“At this point, we are unable to give any appointments as this will depend on us having the vaccine. Please be assured that all eligible patients will receive a letter regarding an appointment.

“The practice will not be making the appointments and we can give no further information.

“Please do not phone the practice about vaccinations. Unfortunately, responding to these phone calls is blocking our phone lines and keeping our staff from responding to patients with medical needs.”

Danestone Medical Practice said it is preparing to roll out the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to patients.

In a statement, it added: “Our first Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, January 16 at Danestone Community Centre.

“This will be for only our Danestone Medical Practice patients aged 80 or over who are physically able to attend the clinic (housebound patients will be done separately).

“This will include anyone who is born on or before March 31 1941.

“Due to the tight timescales, patients in this group will receive a phone call from the Covid-19 vaccine call centre and will be given an appointment time for their first vaccine on Saturday, January 16 and also on Saturday, April 10 for their second vaccine.

“The vaccine will be the Oxford-AstraZeneca and given by our clinical team from the practice.”

Stonehaven Medical Group added: “The surgery is now able to offer Covid-19 vaccination appointments for all of our patients aged 80 or over.

“This will include anyone who is born on or before March 31 1941.

“We are unable to offer vaccinations to any other patients at this time.

“Please call the surgery on 0345 337 1160 to book your appointment for our clinics which will be held at the Town Hall.

“If you have family or friends who will be eligible please encourage them to contact us to book their appointment.”

Speaking yesterday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that as of Sunday, January 10, a total of 163,377 people in Scotland had received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

She added there are now 1,100 vaccination sites operational – mainly GP practices and community vaccination centres.

She said: “As our supplies of the vaccine increase, the number of venues will increase further, as pharmacies and other mass vaccination centres come on stream and also start to be used.

“We are working hard to get through this vaccination programme just as quickly as possible because it is the main route out right now of the situation we all find ourselves in.”

NHS Grampian has said the vaccination programme has given people “much-needed hope” against the pandemic.

A spokeswoman from the health authority said: “Health boards will be getting in touch with people directly to invite them to get their vaccine.

“People should not contact their GP or any other healthcare professional – we will be in contact with them.”

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases across Scotland have surpassed the 150,000 mark, with 121 recorded in the north-east in the past day.

The north-east’s total now stands at 10,178 following the daily update from the Scottish Government.

The figures, which are published each day, show that across the country 1,782 positive cases were recorded in the past day, representing 11.5% of those tested.

One death has also been recorded, however, the Scottish Government has warned that this may not be a true reflection of the number of Covid related deaths as registry offices are closed at weekends.

The death was recorded in Glasgow.

The total number of positive Covid cases in Scotland now soared to 151,548.

With one additional death recorded, the total number of deaths of those who previously contracted the virus now stands at 4,969.

A total of 1,664 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 66 on yesterday’s total, with 126 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care, up 3 in the same time frame.

