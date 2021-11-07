‘Don’t be in a hurry to grow up’: Man’s sick messages to paedophile hunter posing as child

A pervert encouraged a paedophile hunter posing online as a 13-year-old girl to watch pornography.

Andrew Tinsley contacted what he thought was a 13-year-old girl on dating app Meet Me before he quickly turned the conversation sexual.

The 37-year-old told the “child” he was bored and said he would keep a thought to himself, adding: “You’re just 13. It’s wrong.”

But Tinsley also sent the decoy child sexual images and “encouraged” her to look at pornography.

Paedophile hunters then turned up at his house to confront him and he was arrested, telling police he was drunk and confessed that he’d sent images “a girl of that age shouldnae be looking at”.

‘You’re too young’

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a volunteer member of an “online child activist group” had set up the profile posing as a young child in order to catch people engaging in sexual conversations with children.

On December 12 last year, the “child” received a message on Meet Me from Tinsley.

The pair initially engaged in “general chat” with the decoy quickly advising she was 13 years old and at school.

During a conversation between January 22 and 24, Tinsley asked the girl how she was and when she returned the question he replied: “Can’t say. You’re too young.”

He also advised: “Keep yourself safe and don’t meet anyone off here.”

On January 29 Tinsley messaged her saying he was bored and was keeping a thought to himself, adding: “You’re just 13. It’s wrong.”

He then explained that he couldn’t have sex with her and, when advised the child had not “done sex” or “kissed a boy”, he told her to keep it that way.

He said: “You’re 13. Don’t be in a hurry to grow up.”

Tinsley sent pictures ‘a girl of that age shouldnae be looking at’

But on February 1 he told the decoy child he was “horny” and said she was “too young for what I want to do to you”.

Tinsley then described in graphic detail having sex with the decoy when she turned 16.

On February 9 he “advised” her about various sexual acts and sent related photos.

Mr Young said: “There were numerous clear, close-up photos of adults engaged in sex acts and some videos and links to other videos.

“He encouraged her to look at pornography on the internet.”

Tinsley also told the decoy “it would be a crime if he had sex with her at her age” or sent her a photo of his genitals.

The online child activist group then passed Tinsley’s details on to another local group that turned up at his home and confronted him.

Tinsley admitted sending the messages, describing it as “stupidity”.

He later told police he had sent “inappropriate” messages to a schoolgirl on one occasion, including sexual pictures “a girl of that age shouldnae be looking at”.

He said he had deleted the messages the following day and that his actions made him “feel sick”.

Tinsley also said he had been “drinking too much” at the time, but could not explain the timescale covering more than one occasion.

He pled guilty to a charge of attempting to communicate indecently with a 13-year-old child and attempting to cause them to view sexual images.

Defence agent Alex Burn asked for sentence to be deferred on his client for background reports.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin agreed and deferred sentence until next month.

She made Tinsley, of Clifton Road, Aberdeen, subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

