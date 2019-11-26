Dons to ask Atlanta United how to improve matchday experience

The Dons are to ask Atlanta United officials how to make the matchday experience better.

Atlanta have the 10th best average attendance in the world and incoming Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack said Aberdeen will work with a team of seven Atlanta staff to see what they think about existing projects, such as AberDNA, and suggest new ones.

“We are going to do a best-practice seminar here.

“Out of that we’ll have a plan on projects we want to work on and will ask Atlanta for their input,” said Mr Cormack.