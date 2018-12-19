Dons team up with Aberdeen University to encourage young kids to think about university

Education chiefs have teamed up with the Dons in a bid to get more children thinking about going to university.

Aberdeen University has teamed up with Aberdeen Football Club’s Community Trust (AFCCT).

University principal Professor George Boyne, along with representatives from AFCCT and Dons star Gary Mackay-Steven, visited Tullos Primary School to launch the new initiative.

They attended a classroom session organised through the trust’s Better Playground Play programme and pupils got the chance to speak to the Aberdeen winger.

The university will work with the AFCCT’s Partner Schools Initiative, which runs a number of activities throughout the north-east aimed at addressing poverty-related attainment issues.

Professor Boyne said: “I think it’s really important that at as young an age as possible we keep aspirations open – that we show lots of different opportunities for children of this age and what might be available to them in later life.”

Experts from the university’s business school will use the example of a football club to help pupils develop skills in business, numeracy and economics.

The university’s Widening Access Team will also organise campus visits for pupils across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to show them university is attainable for all.

The community trust has been running for four years, and last year it worked with more than 20,000 people at 13 partner schools across the north-east – including Tullos.

Steven Sweeney, from the AFCCT, said: “We are looking to support the young people through different interventions to help close the poverty-related attainment gap.

“We are using football to get them to school first of all and it can improve their attendance, their wellbeing and their participation.

“If the football club can contribute to education then we are happy to do that. It is our moral duty.”