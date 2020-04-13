Dons star Scott McKenna thanks north-east brothers’ efforts to raise cash for coronavirus fight

Two young Dons fans have been praised for helping the fight against coronavirus by selling eggs from their family farm.

Liam and Lewis Jappy, aged eight and four, decided to sell the eggs at the end of their farm road in Durris to raise money for the AFC Community Trust.

The organisation is supporting vulnerable people during lockdown through the Still Standing Free campaign.

❤ You'll love this! Two young members of the Red Army have been raising money for @AFCCT by selling eggs from the family farm. Earlier this week they got a special thank you from Scott McKenna. Well done Liam and Lewis!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/HW3KS0TP20 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 12, 2020

Their fundraising efforts were featured in a special video posted on the trust’s social media channels – and they even received a thank-you message from Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, one of their favourite players.

The boys’ father, Kevin Jappy, said: “The boys have been selling all our eggs and were pleased to donate the takings to AFCCT.

“They are both huge Dons fans, AberDNA Junior members and are missing football very much. Getting the personal message from one of their favorite players, Scott McKenna, was a real boost for them.”

Kevin added: “We hope that the donation will help feed children who are not as lucky as Liam and Lewis.

“We also hope that Dons fans continue to support the club and the trust and we can all get back to Pittodrie soon.”

