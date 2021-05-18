Dons star Jonny Hayes accused of dangerous driving

Aberdeen FC star Jonny Hayes is facing court after being charged with dangerous driving, it can be revealed today.

The footballer, who is currently in his second stint at the Dons following a spell at Celtic, is alleged to have driven “grossly in excess of the speed limit during hazardous weather and traffic conditions”.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have committed the offence on January 12 this year on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, the A90 North Kingswells Junction and the A90 South Kingswells Junction.

Hayes, of Sycamore View, Inverurie, did not appear when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today but lodged a not guilty plea via letter.

Sheriff Ian Duguid QC fixed a trial diet for early next year and a pre-trial hearing for December.

The left-back and winger rejoined the Dons last summer and agreed to defer his wages for the 2020/21 season for a year with Covid causing clubs across the country financial uncertainty.