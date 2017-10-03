Kingsford Stadium report delayed

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A council report, detailing a recommendation for a proposed £60 million stadium, has been delayed.

Aberdeen City Council will rule on the proposed 20,000-seat arena, training academy and heritage museum at Kingsford next Wednesday.

The papers for the meeting of full council have appeared online today with an item on Kingsford included on the meeting’s agenda.

But the report, which will include a recommendation from council officers of either approval or refusal, is still being finalised and will not be published today.

Councillors will then vote on the application next week and could choose to either follow the officer’s recommendation or to go against it.