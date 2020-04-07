Aberdeen FC youth scout reveals his struggle with Covid-19

A Dons talent scout has described the terrifying moment he was put on a ventilator as medics battled to save his life.

Father-of-two Paul Clark was rushed to hospital after he had bouts of coughing and began struggling to breathe, a week after first developing a fever.

Once there, tests and a chest X-ray confirmed the 40-year-old had coronavirus and that it was affecting his lungs.

Mr Clark is a scout for Aberdeen FC’s Youth Academy and describes himself as fit and active despite having asthma, but said even before the diagnosis, he knew he had Covid-19.

“I thought I had it anyway,” he said. “Then I got worse over the weekend and I had to phone NHS24 at 5am.

“I contacted them on March 16 and then my wife phoned back the next day and I was admitted.

“I had a fever and a high temperature the week before I went in and I was really shivery.”

Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee told Mr Clark, who is married to Lori, that it was one of the “worst cases” they had seen.

“It went straight to my lungs and I have asthma,” he said. “It’s quite bad if you catch the virus with asthma, you can die.”

Mr Clark spent time in the coronavirus, trauma and high dependency wards before being transferred to intensive care, where he was told he would be put on a ventilator.

However Mr Clark’s condition improved and he was discharged on April 1.

He is now continuing to recover at home in Dundee.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack tweeted his good wishes to Mr Clark and said: “We at the AFC family are so thankful Paul has pulled through and to the NHS for saving his life.

“Be safe and be healthy.”

