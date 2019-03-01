Dons chairman reacts to Kingsford Stadium decision

Dons chairman Stewart Milne has today reacted to the outcome of the judicial review into Kingsford Stadium.

He said: “The outcome of the judicial review is welcome news for the club, the council and the wider region.

“We can now confidently complete phase one, the community sports hub and training facilities, and start moving towards delivery of phase two, AFC’s new stadium.

“We’ve already been engaging positively with local residents and community groups who support our plans.

“But, following today’s decision, we will reach out to the whole community, even those who have objected to the plans, so that we can work positively with them to deliver a community sports hub that meets their aspirations, best-in-class football training facilities and, ultimately, a stadium that the whole region can be proud of.”