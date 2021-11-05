News / Local Dons praise council’s ‘real vision’ for new ‘focal point’ stadium By Jamie Hall 05/11/2021, 4:29 pm Updated: 05/11/2021, 5:00 pm Aberdeen City Council are exploring the possibility of a new stadium at the beach. The Dons have praised the city council’s “real vision” in the new stadium designs which they believe will act as “focal point” of the beach regeneration. Chairman, Dave Cormack has said the plans, released today, are the type of “forward thinking” the city needs to pull out from the downturn in oil and gas and aid with covid recovery. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe