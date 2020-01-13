Dons’ plan to close road after games at Kingsford Stadium ‘a terrible idea’ claims council officer

Closing a key road for 30 minutes after football matches would be a “terrible idea”, a council officer has claimed.

Aberdeen FC has permission to build a 20,000-capacity stadium at Kingsford, but must build a safe crossing over the A944.

It had intended to build a footbridge over the road, but now wants to build a pedestrian crossing and close the A944 for up to 30 minutes after games.

A new document obtained under Freedom of Information laws details Aberdeen City Council officers’ evaluation of the proposal, following a meeting between the local authority and Aberdeenshire Council.

In the document, the officer said: “Closing the A944 for periods surrounding events and diverting bus services is not acceptable. A 30-minute closure would cause chaos and massive tailbacks.

“Major arterial road being diverted on to a B-class and then a C-class road – unheard of!

“Closing that road could potentially have traffic tailing back towards the AWPR junction – Transport Scotland would have something to say about that.

“It is a terrible idea.”

The officer said the required road closure would not be granted and added: “Aberdeenshire Council has already rejected (this) out of hand.”

Another planning condition is bus lay-bys must be installed, but the club now wants to remove them so gaps in guard rails do not encourage rogue pedestrian crossing.

However, in the meeting summary, an Aberdeen City Council officer said: “These proposals are not acceptable from a public transport perspective.

“The lay-bys and bus stops are required to future-proof the site to prepare for any changes to public transport operations that could be made in the future and on this basis the planning condition should not be amended.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said, while it has met with civil engineering firm Fairhurst to discuss the proposals, it has not received a formal application to change the conditions at this time.

A spokeswoman for West Aberdeen Environmental Association Protection declined to comment on the latest development, but previously claimed the proposal would lead to “traffic chaos”.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Our officers continue to meet Aberdeen FC consultants over the details of the measures which will be required to ensure they comply with the conditions associated with the planning permission for the new stadium.”

An Aberdeen FC spokeswoman said the club is “not aware” of what has been discussed between both councils.

She added: “However, we continue to work through the planning conditions with Aberdeen City Council as planning authority and Aberdeenshire Council as neighbouring authority, with a view to finding the best solutions for both the club, its fans, local residents and the wider community.

“It is important to stress that safe and easy access and minimal disruption to the local community will be uppermost in the development of these solutions and in our ongoing discussions around the conditions.

“This is very much an iterative process and it’s not appropriate to comment on everything that finds its way into the public domain.”

Transport Scotland declined to comment.