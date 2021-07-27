Council officials have reportedly told Aberdeen FC to address issues around queuing, social distancing and stewarding after fans were spotted hugging and not wearing masks on their return to Pittodrie.
The Dons welcomed more than 5,000 spectators for last week’s Europa Conference League match against Swedish outfit BK Hacken – the first time supporters had attended a game other than a test event for more than a year.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe