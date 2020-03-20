Dons legends to phone fans isolated by coronavirus in bid to boost morale

Aberdeen FC legends are to phone fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to boost morale across the north-east.

As the death toll in Scotland doubled yesterday from three to six, the club unveiled its battleplan to raise spirits.

Dons heroes such as Willie Miller, Neil Simpson and Craig Brown are to video call older supporters who may not be able to see family and friends currently.

The move is part of a range of measures announced by the club determined to give the city and the north-east a much-needed boost during what captain Joe Lewis called “challenging times”.

Current players are also to make calls to fans in social isolation and club bosses have made Pittodrie available as a coronavirus testing hub, opening up the Richard Donald Stand concourse should it be needed.

🔴⚪🔴⚪ In response to the growing spread of coronavirus, Aberdeen Football Club has marshalled its forces to support fans and the wider community. 📝 Details ➡ https://t.co/9p1goorNmw#StillStandingFree pic.twitter.com/VACf37C2vw — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 19, 2020

AFC Community Trust has teamed up with Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) so the club’s staff and volunteers can deliver food parcels to people in need across the north-east five days a week.

The Dons also want fans to spend money at local businesses so they don’t go under.

⚠ @mcginnniall10, @samcozzee, @Andyconsidine4 & Funso have this really important message for the Red Army. Look out for each other & stay safe everyone!#StillStandingFree pic.twitter.com/1PEkpgcRrn — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 19, 2020

The new campaign – called Still Standing Free – aims to unite the club’s staff, players and volunteers while raising the spirit of residents in a time of crisis.

Club chairman Dave Cormack said: “Former Real Madrid and Argentina player Alfredo Di Stefano once said ‘Aberdeen have what money can’t buy – a soul, a team spirit – built in a family tradition’.

“By galvanising our fans and the wider community, we aim to build a Team Aberdeen approach to winning the war against covid-19.

“The club has been at the heart of our community for over 100 years. Today, we stand ready to do whatever we can to assist the community in what is a rapidly escalating, unprecedented situation.

“Our response to the crisis facing us is one of solidarity and support.

“We have drawn up a battle plan which will allow us to provide practical support to those who need it most and to bring our fans and the community together in our fight against the virus. With over 100,000 people on our database, over 300,000 followers on social media and, through the reach of AFC Community Trust, interactions with thousands more, we are in a position to engage with the community, particularly those suffering loneliness, anxiety and fear.

“As we face not only an as-yet undetermined pause on football, but a much bigger global threat, we can provide familiarity in an unfamiliar world.

“Throughout our history, we have been supported by our revered and loyal Red Army. Now, we will rally behind our fans and the wider community in their time of need.”

Joe Lewis added: “It is important we all stick together, whether that be checking in with family, elderly relatives or people you go to football with, on a regular basis.”

