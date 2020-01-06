Dons legends call for Cruyff Courts across Aberdeen

A Dons footballing legend has called for Cruyff Courts to be installed in every part of the city following the runaway success of the facilities.

Willie Miller, who captained Aberdeen to two European trophies in the 80s, said it would be “wonderful” to see the pitches in every community – and Manchester United icon Denis Law, who grew up in the city, echoed the call.

Mr Law opened Aberdeen’s first Cruyff Court, an all-weather community sports pitch, in 2017.

And the second facility, a joint initiative between Aberdeen City Council, the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Cruyff Foundation, opened last month and was named after the late Aberdeen star Neale Cooper.

Mr Miller said: “I think the Denis Law Foundation do a lot of good work in the city and the link up with the Cruyff Foundation as well, it makes a perfect match for Aberdeen.

“The pitches themselves are a great innovation. Kids are able to go at any time 24 hours a day. There’s floodlights that switch on at night time.

“For the most part, it’s about enjoyment and filling time and this gives kids and young adults a bit of purpose.

“If the result is you get players that go towards the professional game, that’s an added benefit.

“Anything you do in the community to help my sport, which is football, has to be a good thing. If that means you’re going to get the new Denis Law out of it, that’s great.

“Even if it doesn’t produce that type of quality, what you’re looking for is to produce the enjoyment of kids and give them a purpose to fill their spare time.”

And Mr Miller added more Cruyff Courts would be “wonderful” in the city.

He said: “I think the foundation does a lot of good work.

“It’s a highly expensive operation as well and they’ve got a lot of volunteers they sorely need.

“The more you can get within the different communities in Aberdeen and city and region the better, but it’s a huge task to put these courts together and financially it’s a lot of money required to keep them going as well.

“The more the merrier. If we could get one in every community that would be just wonderful.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Law echoed the call for more pitches. He said: “I think it’s absolutely fantastic for the young lads and girls to be able to use the facilities that the Cruyff Courts have provided to Aberdeen.

“This will make a big difference to a lot of kids’ lives.

“We used to play in the streets. One of the goal posts was a lamppost and the other was a drain.

“Now we’ve got these fantastic facilities to get the kids into it.

“The fact they don’t have to pay any money, it’s been such a success, it really is fantastic.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “I think we’ve shown as a city council we have a commitment to providing facilities for young people, be that Cruyff Courts or the money invested in playgrounds.

“The two delivered so far are a significant investment, of £250,000 in the latest one, and we plan to look at siting another in the Tillydrone area.”

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett added: “The enthusiasm for the courts is fantastic.

“It’s great to see the kids all turning out.

“I think we’re leading the world in Cruyff Courts, certainly leading Europe in terms of the number we’ve got.”