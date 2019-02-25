Dons legend Willie Miller to share career stories in Music Hall show

A Dons legend will take centre stage at Aberdeen’s historic Music Hall this May to share stories about his career, Aberdeen and the state of the Scottish game.

Willie Miller In Conversation takes place on the eve of the 36th anniversary of the Dons’ European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph on May 11 1983, when Alex Ferguson’s side beat the mighty Real Madrid after extra time.

Former Reds captain and manager Miller won 65 Scotland caps, along with three championship medals, four Scottish Cups, three Scottish League Cups and the European Super Cup.

Voted the greatest ever Pittodrie player in 2003, Miller has carved a career as a football commentator and analyst, writing a weekly column in The Evening Express.

Aberdeen Performing Arts cultural programme manager Steven Milne said: “With Willie Miller being regarded so fondly by Dons fans, and being recognised as the greatest captain the club has ever had, we are sure this will be a hugely popular event.”

The event will take place at the Music Hall on May 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale now from aberdeenperformingarts.com or in person at the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree, or by phoning 01224 641122.