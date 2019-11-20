Dons legend Willie Miller to be honoured by Aberdeen university

Dons legend Willie Miller will be honoured by Aberdeen University for his work on and off the pitch.

The defender, who made 797 appearances for the Reds and won 12 trophies during his 17 years at Pittodrie, will be presented with an honorary degree by the city institution on Friday.

His greatest triumph with Aberdeen was beating the mighty Real Madrid in the Cup Winners’ Cup final in Gothenburg in 1983.

Mr Miller remains the last captain of a Scottish side to win a European football title and was voted Aberdeen’s greatest player of all time.

He also racked up 65 Scotland caps, with 11 of those occasions as captain, and played during the 1982 and 1986 FIFA World Cups.

Mr Miller was forced to hang up his boots in 1990 due to an injury.

However, just two years later, he was appointed Dons manager, leading the side to two consecutive second-placed finishes and two cup finals.

He said he will be thinking about his former team-mates when he collects his latest prize.

Mr Miller said: “I think the bulk of this is the association with the football club and there can be no doubt about it.

“We achieved pretty remarkable feats in the 1980s and I have to thank my team mates.

“Most of my brains are in my feet and I’ll be joining other people collecting their degrees who have been working hard for them.

“We achieved a lot in Scottish and European football and it is down to the efforts of all the players from that time. This is attached to my name, but it is part of the success we brought to the city too.”

Although Miller will receive the honorary degree for his sporting exploits, the award will also mark his support for research into osteoarthritis, a condition he lives with.

In 2011 he helped support the launch of a new experimental tissue-engineering centre at Aberdeen University which aimed to repair the joint damage caused by the condition.

Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Technology Centre chief executive officer Colette Cohen will be honoured with a degree today.

Colette was the first chair of the national college for onshore oil and gas and vice president of Centrica Energy’s exploration and production.

In 2016, she was appointed to her current role with the technology centre, which aims to boost the fortunes of the industry in the north-east.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of Aberdeen University, said: “There is no better time to be on our campus than during graduation week.

“It’s a celebration of the hard work of our new graduates, of our excellent teaching staff who have helped them every step of the way, and it is also an opportunity to pay tribute to our new honorary degree recipients.”