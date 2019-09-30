Dons legend King Joey’s golf event raises £100,000 for charity

Dons legend Joe Harper is delighted his charity golf event has now raised more than £100,000 over the last nine years.

Aberdeen’s record scorer and Evening Express columnist Joe hosted his latest golf tournament at Craibstone Golf Club at the weekend.

Dons keeper Joe Lewis, Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton, 1970s striker Drew Jarvie and former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown were among the Pittodrie heroes of the past and present who took part alongside Joe.

Entry fees, an auction, raffle and a surprise substantial donation by Dons vice-chairman Dave Cormack – on behalf of The Cormack Foundation – helped raise an estimated £12,000. The exact sum will be confirmed at a later date.

The final total is guaranteed to push the money donated to various charities during the last nine years past the £100,000 mark.

Joe said: “When we first started I would never have envisaged us raising as much money as that.

“I can only thank all of those who have entered over the years and been so generous with their donations.

“I’m really just the figurehead. The people who do the really hard work are my committee, Ian McIntosh, Cliff Taylor and Derek Cruickshank, the manager of the Craibstone course, who happily agrees to hosting us every year.

“I must also mention my late friend Billy Sim, who was the one in charge of Craibstone when the event started and was a real driving force.”

As is the case every year, all the money collected will be split evenly between the charities chosen by two of the golfers who played in the event and had their names drawn out of the hat.

John Matthews has still to decide on his preferred charity but Phil McKenzie confirmed the other 50% will be donated to the AFC Charitable Trust.

Joe added: “I would like to thank Phil for choosing a cause that is also close to my own heart.

“Having helped at some of the events organised by the AFC Trust, I know how hard they work to assist people of all age levels in the north-east.

“The golf tournament was organised with one aim, to give groups in the Aberdeen area some financial assistance rather than see any money raised going to some of the already well-funded national charities. That will certainly be the case with the AFC Trust.”

The winning team were Graeme Kennedy Builders.