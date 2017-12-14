Dons hit back at Kingsford Stadium objectors’ report

Aberdeen FC have responded to an economic report commissioned by stadium objectors.

No Kingsford Stadium, a group opposing plans to build a new stadium and community facilities on land near Westhill, had commissioned a review of economic reports into the predicted impact of the stadium.

The review, by MKA Economics Ltd, criticised reports that had been positive over the economic impact the stadium would have.

MKA claims the studies “are open to challenge, they lack clarity and consistency and ultimately over-estimate the impacts”.

No Kingsford Stadium director Clare Davidson echoed the findings of the report.

She said: “In summary, the economic case presented by AFC is flawed and the economic benefit is grossly overstated.”

The MKA report also describes the proposed Kingsford site as within a “prosperous” area, and suggests other areas, “such as Kings Links”, would “benefit far greater from an investment of this kind”.

Responding to the new claims, Raymond Edgar, the Kingsford project director, said: “This report has been commissioned by those objecting to our plans and produced by a Stirling-based company.

“Of more relevance and importance is the comment and review from expert economists within the council who are satisfied with our findings.

“The methodologies used are compliant to HM Treasury guidelines and well understood.

“This analysis will stand up to scrutiny and demonstrates the net economic benefit of the new stadium complex, while exposing opportunity and risks.

“The council asked us to consider further scenarios in our latest report and, under these scenarios and methods of calculation using all the information we have, the economic impact is greater, even in the most conservative scenario.”

Analysis, conducted by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce for the club, has stated the total economic contribution of delivering the new community sports hub, training academy and stadium would be £8.535 million a year.