Dons fans urged to download charity single to help support community trust

Aberdeen fans have been urged to download a charity single to help support the club’s community trust.

Local band Eskimo Blonde recorded the track, Hang On, to raise funds for the AFC Community Trust which is providing lifeline services to the most vulnerable people in the north-east during lockdown.

The music video for the track – which includes current Dons stars, club legends, community trust volunteers and fans – has been watched more than 100,000 since the song was released last month, and reached number four on the iTunes rock chart.

But the band and the trust have called on more people to buy the single to allow the trust to provide support for more people across the region.

Eskimo Blonde’s lead singer Mike Loszak said: “We are donating every single penny of the proceeds from the track to the community trust, because they are doing amazing work supporting people in need across the north-east.

“It would be great if everyone who had watched the music video bought the single because if even half of them did that, it would raise nearly £50,000. That would make a huge difference to the trust and help them reach more people.

“The club and the trust have been absolutely fantastic to work with and we couldn’t have asked for a better partnership. It is great to be able to help them and make a difference to a great cause.”

AFC Community Trust chief executive Liz Bowie said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to the track – it’s had over 100,000 views on social media. It got its first airplay on Northsound and the BBC.

“However, anyone in the music industry knows how tough it is to get on radio playlists and that’s why we’re encouraging people to download the track from Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music.

“It only costs 99p and every penny will go to the trust. If only half those who have viewed the video, download the single, then the trust would receive almost £50,000.

“That money would allow us to further extend our vital work in the community now and beyond the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Eskimo Blonde for their generous gesture and we want to repay them by making the song a hit single.”

