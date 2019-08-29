Thursday, August 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Dons fan creates stunning replica of Pittodrie out of Lego

by Callum Main
29/08/2019, 11:33 am Updated: 29/08/2019, 3:49 pm
© Andy Reid/TwitterPost Thumbnail
Send us a story

An Aberdeen fan has recreated the home of the Dons out of Lego.

Andy Reid shared images of his work on social media, saying the entire structure was built without any instructions, and after hours of planning.

The fantastic replica accurately features all four stands at Pittodrie, as well as the pitch itself.

According to comments on Twitter, Andy bought every brick individually from the Lego online store, with the whole build costing more than £500.

While he has not revealed the exact amount of time spent on the project, he did add that he started constructing the stadium last summer and worked on sections at a time.

 

Breaking