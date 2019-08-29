Dons fan creates stunning replica of Pittodrie out of Lego

An Aberdeen fan has recreated the home of the Dons out of Lego.

Andy Reid shared images of his work on social media, saying the entire structure was built without any instructions, and after hours of planning.

The fantastic replica accurately features all four stands at Pittodrie, as well as the pitch itself.

Lego Pittodrie!!! Without any instructions and hours of planning/building, it’s finally finished 🤓 @AberdeenFC pic.twitter.com/ybgw3T4xWq — Andy Reid (@Andy_Reid09) August 28, 2019

According to comments on Twitter, Andy bought every brick individually from the Lego online store, with the whole build costing more than £500.

£500+ which was more than I expected. Guess it mounted up after buying each brick individually. Once I got so far along it woulda been a waste not to finish it. If the club want it to display it somewhere I’d be happy to give them it — Andy Reid (@Andy_Reid09) August 28, 2019

While he has not revealed the exact amount of time spent on the project, he did add that he started constructing the stadium last summer and worked on sections at a time.