Dons fan who ran onto pitch during cup final to spend Christmas behind bars

An Aberdeen man who ran onto the pitch at Hampden Park during the cup final and kicked the ball will spend Christmas behind bars.

Gavin Elphinstone, vaulted the stand and intercepted a pass from Celtic keeper Scott Bain to a team mate.

The 25-year-old, from Aberdeen, appeared from custody earlier this month at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he was represented by solicitor Lee Doyle.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He admitted breaching the peace on December 2 by conducting himself in a disorderly manner, entering the field of play and waving a scarf above his head, running towards a player and kicking the ball.

He also pled guilty to assaulting two police officers by pushing and kicking one on the body and kicking another on the body.

Sentence was deferred until today when Sheriff Ian Fleming jailed Elphinstone for 140 days and handed him an eight month football banning order.