Dons encourage people to take on Great Aberdeen Run to raise cash for community trust

Aberdeen FC is encouraging people to get involved in the Great Aberdeen Run to help support the AFC Community Trust (AFCCT).

The organisation delivers a number of programmes across the north-east to help support people with health issues, educate children and encourage equality.

The club is encouraging fans to donate to the community trust’s efforts in next month’s run in a bid to help it bring more services to people in the region.

Every £10 raised provides lunch for someone with dementia attending the Boogie in the Bar social inclusion programme, while £20 provides refreshments to those taking part in dementia-friendly health walks.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Raising £30 helps train volunteers, £40 delivers a dementia-friendly walking football session or health walk and £50 covers the cost of a technogym session, which helps people with dementia keep active and integrate socially.

The community trust said: “AFCCT is at the heart of the AFC community – it has something for everyone. Dementia-friendly programmes, health walks, cultural awareness workshops, footy tea – the list goes on.

“These events aim to primarily improve health and wellbeing, education, equality and to enhance social cohesion.

“Supporting AFCCT allows these programmes to happen more effectively. AFC and your community will be grateful for any donations made.”