Dons chiefs to work with council leaders to resolve Kingsford stadium issues

Dons chiefs will work with council leaders to resolve key issues linked to the new £50 million stadium at Kingsford.

A judge ruled on Friday that campaigners had failed in their legal bid against Aberdeen FC’s 20,000-seater stadium, though they have until March 22 to appeal.

The club’s chairman Stewart Milne told the Evening Express the Dons had to “put on ice” three key issues for a year, but the road was now clear to work with Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council to resolve them.

The city council put in place planning conditions, meaning the club must ensure parking arrangements are worked out at the stadium, along with a pedestrian bridge across the A944.

But the Dons have not applied to the council for permission to set up a controlled parking zone or to build the footbridge, and have not finalised plans for a footpath leading to the park-and-ride at Kingswells.

Mr Milne said: “These are the three main elements we’ve got to resolve all the issues around with the two councils.”

An Aberdeenshire council spokesman said: “We are looking at the detail of the judge’s opinion and will continue to liaise with Aberdeen City Council regarding compliance with planning conditions.”