Dons chiefs to help north-east employers look out for staff

Bosses at Aberdeen FC will host a series of events to help employers across the north-east look after their staff.

The Dons will hold a number of virtual “business breakfast” sessions with businesses from across the region, with a focus on how they can improve their employees’ health and well being.

It is particularly focused on how businesses can support their staff through lockdown and will feature input from players and club staff on how they stay healthy and motivated.

The move is one of a number of health-based initiatives the club is planning in the coming months as part of its partnership with Health Shield.

Club bosses last week signed a new deal to continue the partnership for a further three years following the successful rollout of the Dons’ mental health app – the first of its kind in Scottish football.

The app allows fans to seek proactive help for their mental health and also provides advice if they are struggling with issues such as work, debt and stress.

Aberdeen’s commercial director Rob Wicks said: “With fitness, health and well being at the heart of AFC and the Trust, the synergies between us and Health Shield could not be more compatible.

“The partnership has surpassed its shared commercial and social objectives, positioning Health Shield in the Aberdeen market and enabling AFC to reinforce its commitment to the health and well being of players, coaches, staff and fans.

“Being able to offer our fans the mental health app this year, when Covid led to an increase in mental health problems, was something we could not have envisaged but which has had a positive, tangible impact on fans.

“We are looking forward to continuing to develop this extremely valuable partnership and introducing new initiatives over the next three years.”

Health Shield’s chief executive Courtney Marsh added: “We have been hugely encouraged by and impressed with the response to our partnership with the club.

“As a not‐for‐profit wellbeing provider, we have a long and successful history of supporting our members and employees as well as the communities in which we work, and the success of our work with AFC has led to us introducing a dedicated sales team here in the north-east of Scotland.

“We are thrilled to continue to work with the team at AFC and look forward to introducing new ways of supporting fans and the wider community.”

More information on the business breakfasts will be made available in the coming weeks.