Dons boss praises response by Shay Logan to racist abuse

Dons star Shay Logan has been praised by manager Derek McInnes for the way he handled racist abuse on social media.

The defender was targeted with messages on the picture-sharing site Instagram following Saturday’s draw with Rangers at Ibrox.

An account named “rangerspics” sent the 32-year-old a picture of a young boy with the caption “don’t care, plus you’re black”.

Another image sent to Logan showed a character from the film Despicable Me and was captioned “mummy, why is that man made of chocolate”.

The defender hit back at the vile comments, referring to a number of members of the Rangers team.

He said: “When your captain’s black, your top goalscorer is black, your best centre-half is black, you have eight plus black players in your team but you pick on the black plumber.”

McInnes confirmed one of the messages had been sent by a 15-year-old boy who had since contacted Logan to apologise, and praised his player’s reaction to the messages.

He said: “Shay has had a lot to put up with over the last few years. It is disappointing.

“The way Shay dealt with it and handled it is admirable.

“It was very mature the way he defused the situation.

“There is an understanding that the boy in question is 15 years old.

“He has contacted Shay since and is full of apologies, remorse and is disappointed in himself.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

McInnes said he hopes the boy who sent the messages to Logan can learn from the experience.

He added: “It is not nice to know that your player still has to deal with that.

“I do think there is a bit of a positive outcome in that the boy was in direct contact and is full of remorse. There has to be an understanding that while a 15-year-old should know right from wrong he is still a boy who can certainly learn from it.”

The anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card has previously called on the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) to investigate claims of racist abuse made by Logan.

Jordan Allison, of Show Racism The Red Card, said: “We stand in solidarity with Shay and applaud the way he dealt with the online abuse he faced. We condemn all racist abuse, slurs and casual racist language that often sadly go unchallenged.

“Tackling racism is a fight for us all and education is crucial in allowing the future generation to challenge prejudice and stereotypes. As an education charity, we have been in touch with Aberdeen FC (today) to offer our support for their communities.”

Rangers were contacted for comment.