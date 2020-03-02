Councillor Alan Donnelly banned from all civic events

Disgraced councillor Alan Donnelly will be barred from all civic events, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has confirmed.

Barney Crockett announced at yesterday’s full council meeting that following discussions with his former deputy, Torry/Ferryhill councillor Mr Donnelly would not attend any events while proceedings against him by standards commissioners are ongoing.

Mr Crockett said: “I have had a conversation with Cllr Donnelly and we have agreed he will not be attending civic events while proceedings are in progress, either legal or through the standards commission.”

Mr Donnelly, 65, was removed from his role as depute provost and thrown out of the Conservative party following his conviction for sexual assault in December.

He was also removed from all council committees of which he was a part after being found guilty of kissing and touching a man, who was working at an event in the city.

He was sentenced to unpaid work , was ordered to pay compensation and was also placed under supervision when he was sentenced earlier this year.

Mr Donnelly had been subject to repeated calls from opposition and administration politicians for him to stand down in the wake of the incident.

He was in attendance at yesterday’s full council meeting – the first since he was convicted.

Mr Donnelly did not respond to requests for comment.