Aberdeen sheltered housing residents spread cheer with festive parcels

Residents at an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex helped spread a little cheer to their neighbours after their Christmas plans were put on hold.

A festive lunch is normally held at Janesfield Manor in Garthdee, with residents attending for an afternoon of food and laughter.

However, Covid-19 was too high a risk for the event to go ahead this year – especially as the majority of those living there are in at-risk groups.

But a band of kind-hearted neighbours refused to let the virus ruin Christmas completely, putting together packages of food and treats for everyone in the facility.

Fiona Strachan, who heads up the complex’s residents’ association, said: “We are in sheltered housing and we are all classed as vulnerable because everyone is over 60 – although most people are actually in their 90s.

© Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We usually have a Christmas lunch in the common room, with around 45 to 50 people there. But at the moment we are not allowed to use the common room for obvious reasons.

“Instead of doing nothing, we decided to get our heads together and buy a few things – biscuits, cakes, tangerines and that sort of thing – to fill a gift bag which we could then give out to everyone.

“I lead the residents’ association here and we arrange all the social things. We are just trying to make the best of the situation just now because we can’t do any of the things we would do normally.”

Ordinarily, Janesfield Manor’s social areas would be a hive of activity.

But with no prospect of residents being able to mix any time soon, Fiona is aiming to ensure everybody feels included.

“In normal times there would be things going on nearly every day – but that’s all had to stop,” she said.

“We have a few new tenants who have come to live here this year and they have never been able to enjoy any of the social events.

“We have had to explain to them it’s not always this quiet!

“We thought it would be nice to do something since we’re not able to have our normal social events this year.”