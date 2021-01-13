North-east community group steps in to lend a hand during second Covid lockdown

A north-east Covid-19 support group has been kept busy with requests for help ever since the new lockdown measures were introduced.

Lend A Hand Kemnay helped people in the village during the first lockdown by collecting prescriptions, shopping and dog walking.

They had slowed down their efforts as restrictions were eased but have been kept busy in recent days.

The group also still offers a prescription collection service, an advice line and befriending service.

They also have the Lend A Hand Kemnay help yourself station, which is a tent full of goods that people can take for themselves.

© DCT Media

Group founder Kayleigh Wallace, 31, said she was being asked for help while the latest restrictions were being announced at the Scottish Parliament.

She said: “We haven’t really stopped but we slowed down a little. We’ve been there in the background and we reduced some of our services.

“We’ve been told by several people that Kemnay is very well supported. We were monitoring the first minister’s statement when she mentioned tighter restrictions.

“We were obviously concerned about the new restrictions and I had seven queries about shielders and extended households before Nicola Sturgeon had sat down.

“But we are ready to go.”

The help-yourself station can be found in Helen Aitken’s garden on Paradise Road and is set up as soon as a delivery of food arrives.

Kayleigh said: “We have been receiving stuff from Marks and Spencer and we asked Helen and she has kindly been running things for us.”

Helen, 58, said that having the food bank tent in her garden is “really important” and that the community spirit in Kemnay has been “incredible.”

She said: “We have dozens of people who come to the tent to pick up stuff.

“It’s been very busy and even when the original tent got dilapidated we two new ones given to us. The community spirit has been incredible.

“This has been really important and it has been a busy, busy time in Kemnay.

“The milk came from Grahams Dairy and the food came from M and S. It is stuff that would otherwise go to landfill.

“People just themselves so they can take some buns or a fine piece. We’ve been doing since the last lockdown and it is a lot of hard work but it also a lot of hard work.”

During the previous lockdown at the start of 2020 Lend a Hand Kemnay had 56 volunteers but the numbers dwindled as the Covid-19 restrictions.

Now they have around 30 people helping out and she said they are in a “good place” with numbers.

Kayleigh said: “We are in a good position for volunteers at the moment and we just put people who want to help on a reserve list which is good to have.”

but Kayleigh said they are always keen to hear from new recruits.

For more information about Lend a Hand Kemnay visit https://bit.ly/3oLYlyt