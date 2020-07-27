Tributes to former Peterhead FC player after death following MND battle

The general manager of a north-east football club has paid tribute to former player David Hagen following his death from motor neurone disease.

Tributes have been paid from across the Scottish football community to Mr Hagen, 47, who played for Hearts and Rangers before finishing his senior career with Peterhead FC.

Mr Hagen battled MND for two years.

His tenure in the north-east lasted from 2004 to 2006 but he retained ties with the side.

General manager at Peterhead FC, Martin Johnston, revealed that he passed on a reminder of the Edinburgh-born midfielder’s time in the region as he battled the degenerative condition last year.

Mr Johnston said: “David made a lot of friends during his time at Peterhead and the club is really feeling the loss.

“Last December I handed a Peterhead jersey to his family to put on display in his room at the hospice along with jerseys from the other clubs he played for, to feel more at home.”

Due to the current uncertainty surrounding football, the club is holding off on arranging any sort of memorial fixture in Mr Hagen’s honour.

However, Mr Johnston added: “We will be open to suggestions, even though we don’t have anything organised at the moment.

“It will be October before we make a comeback, which is still quite far away.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In an online statement the Blue Toon side said: “Everyone associated with Peterhead FC is saddened to learn of former player David Hagen’s passing. David spent two seasons with the Blue Toon between 2004 and 2006 and made many friends at the club. ”

Mr Hagen started his football career at Ibrox in 1992.

💙 In memory of David Hagen #AbsentFriends Posted by Rangers FC on Saturday, 25 July 2020

From there he moved to Hearts, before five seasons at Falkirk and spells at Livingston, Clyde and Peterhead before finishing his career with non-league Bo’ness United in 2007.

Rangers FC also shared their “heartfelt condolences to the wider family circle at such a difficult time”.

The online statement said: “Words cannot express, nor provide comfort, for a family during these circumstances.

“David will be remembered for his part in the famous ‘nine in a row’ side and featured in the amazing 1992-93 season when Rangers won the treble and came within one game of the Champions League final.”

Many also paid their respects on social media.

🗣 Alex Totten: “David had everything as a player, but more importantly he was a brilliant person.” 👉https://www.falkirkfc.co.uk/2020/07/25/david-hagen-1973-2020/ Posted by Falkirk Football Club on Saturday, 25 July 2020

One post by Falkirk FC said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of David Hagen.

“David fought a courageous fight against MND and will forever be remembered by everyone associated with the club. The thoughts of all at Falkirk FC are with David’s family at this time