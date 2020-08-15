Calls for north-east to stand together to pay tribute to Stonehaven train crash victims

The north-east community has been urged to “shine a light” by joining together in solidarity for the victims of the Stonehaven train crash..

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died when the train they were travelling in hit a landslip near Stonehaven.

Tributes have poured in from across the north-east and beyond – and now the founder of a mental health charity wants the community to show solidarity with the families of those who died in a three-minute silence.

Wray Thomson, the founder of Man Chat, has organised an event which would see people stand outside their own homes to pay their respects tomorrow evening.

And he believes the people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will respond to the “devastating” setback.

He said: “The crash has been devastating for the north-east on top of everything else that’s been going on.

“It’s important to make time for contemplation and give people a chance to think about it and process what’s happened.

“The north-east is going through a really hard time at the moment. We are not trying to emulate the clap for carers thing because it’s a solemn event but if everyone were to stand outside it would show people we are going through this together.

“It would show solidarity with the families of those who sadly passed away.

“It is absolutely pivotal that the community deals with events like this together. Times like this are when the north-east is at its best – we live in the greyest city in the world and yet the people come together to shine a light.

“It’s a hard time and we know there are more hard times to come but we will continue to get through it as a community.”

He added: “You look at the clap for carers – I’m not saying it should be like that because it’s a solemn event – but it brought everyone together, and everyone could see they weren’t alone because people were outside.

“It would be great if people could step out of their houses for the three minutes to show that sense of community.”

Wray is asking those who can to stand outside and observe the silence at 7pm on Sunday.

He added: “Man Chat wants everyone to look after their mental health. If people have been affected by the incident, we are here if they need to talk.”