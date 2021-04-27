North-east candidate profiles: Aberdeen South and North Kincardine

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine is one of the newer seats in the north-east region, having been created in 2011.

Since its inception, it has been held by Maureen Watt of the SNP.

However, Ms Watt is stepping back from frontline politics, meaning the constituency will have a new representative after May 6.

We spoke to those hoping to win your votes in the seat.

Audrey Nicoll – SNP

Age: 60

Occupation: Councillor

Previous political experience: SNP councillor in Torry/Ferryhill, elected in 2019. Local SNP party activist since 2015

Key issue: Securing a strong economic and public health recovery from Covid-19 will be a priority for the constituency while facing the added headwind of Brexit and a local energy sector downturn. Within that, key issues will include creating employment opportunities, supporting young people access skills and vocational training, and responding to the mental health impact of Covid-19.

Best quality: not given

Worst quality: not given

Message to voters: I have spent my whole life in public service and am currently a local councillor in the constituency. If elected as the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, I will bring a wealth of professional insight, knowledge and real-life experience to all aspects of the role, and will work tirelessly for everyone living and working in this diverse and wonderful constituency.

Liam Kerr – Conservative

Age: 46 Home: Aberdeen Occupation: Privileged to have been a north-east region MSP since 2016. However, I am also a dual-qualified accredited employment lawyer, practising since 2001. I have also worked as a chef, session musician, university lecturer and salesman. Previous political experience: MSP, standing up for the north-east region since 2016. Shadow cabinet secretary for justice since 2017. Key Issue: Fair share for the north-east; ensuring the region receives the financial backing it deserves to protect and rebuild our economy post-Covid whilst addressing the oil and gas downturn, the punishing business rates and the central-belt bias that holds us back. Best quality: Focused on getting the best result for people who count on you, regardless of politics Worst quality: Too much attention to detail at times Message to voters: With my experience and success as a parliamentarian I will continue to stand up for the north-east and fight for a fair share for the north-east. I can point to a track record of delivery for you over the last five years. If re-elected I will continue to be your voice in Holyrood.

Lynn Thomson – Labour

Age: 54

Home: Cove Bay

Job: NHS manager

Previous political experience: Stood in Aberdeen City Council elections in 2017. Have served on community councils. Have been elected to various positions within Scottish Labour.

Key issue: Recovery and rebuilding after Covid-19. We’ve all been affected by the pandemic; now is the time to focus on going forward together. I’m especially concerned about the impact Covid-19 has had on jobs in the north-east, particularly as we’ve already suffered from the downturn in the oil and gas industry upon which much of our local economy depends. Along with the global climate emergency and the transition to renewable sources of energy, we need to ensure that no one in the north-east is left behind.

Best quality: Always focused on developing practical, evidence-based solutions

Worst quality: Once I get my teeth into an issue, I’m very reluctant to let it go until I’ve found a solution. “Thrawn” might be a good description!

Message to voters: This past year has been tough for everyone, but we have come together like never before. Let’s harness that sense of community and look forwards to rebuilding a better and fairer future for all. I want to focus on the values and issues that unite us, not divide us. I’m ready for the challenge – are you ready to join me?

Ian Yuill – Liberal Democrat

Age: Not given

Home: Seafield Court, Aberdeen

Occupation: Chartered marketer and leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Aberdeen City Council

Political Experience: I have served as a councillor in the constituency for almost 27 years. I am a former depute leader of Aberdeen City Council and have also served as chair of Nestrans, the north-east’s transport partnership.

Key Issue: We must put recovery from the pandemic first. People hunting for a job, desperate for hospital treatment, waiting for mental health support, and young people in education can’t wait for years during yet more arguments about independence – they need action now.

Best quality: Commitment to the people and area I represent.

Worst quality: Impatience

Message to Voters: I will stand up for local people and will always put the interests of Aberdeen South and North Kincardine and its residents first in everything I do as MSP.

Stephen Jamieson – Libertarian

The candidate did not respond