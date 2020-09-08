Aberdeen Provost signs up for Covid-19 vaccine trials

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has signed up to take part in clinical trials to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

Barney Crockett agreed to take part in medical research being carried out by the NHS if a potential vaccine progresses to the stage of being trialled in humans.

Now Mr Crockett, 67, who signed up because he falls into a high-risk category, wants others across the city to do the same.

And he said doing so could make a difference to people’s lives across the globe.

He said: “I saw an appeal which said there was a shortage of volunteers for trialling potential vaccines, especially in people who are either over 65 or have certain elements of risk.

“Because I fall into that category, I felt I had to show I was willing to help. I applied online and I’m now on the database for potentially taking part in the trial.

“It needs people to come forward – especially people who are over 65 or folk with underlying health problems. If they do, it could have an impact of worldwide importance.

“Aberdeen has always done a lot in terms of medical research and we have to keep up our long tradition of trying to help people right across the world by taking part in medical research.”

It is currently unclear what a trial of a potential vaccine could look like – although it could see Mr Crockett deliberately infected with Covid-19, before having the vaccine administered.

Aberdeen’s civic chief said the risk to his own health was worth the potential benefit to the fight against the virus.

Mr Crockett said: “The NHS will be in touch once they’ve looked at all the figures. At the moment they are in the testing process so we don’t know the details.

“You have to be willing to take a small risk for yourself to help others. We should all think about that and I hope other Aberdonians will come forward to take part in the vaccine research.”

He now wants others across the city to sign up to do their bit.

He added: “The more people who sign up, the more chance we have of finding a vaccine and the quicker it will be. The whole world needs something at the moment and we need to all play our part.”