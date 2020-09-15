On The Beat: ‘Local officers will do everything they can to support community’

I joined Grampian Police in 1991, and have worked in Aberdeen City for almost 29 years.

I am still as proud and committed as I ever was to be a part of frontline policing, and believe in the contribution the police can make in keeping our city and residents safe and ensuring Aberdeen remains the great place it is for people to live, work, and visit.

As the new Mastrick Policing Team Inspector I am delighted to have the opportunity to work in what is a thriving and diverse area of the city, and I’m excited to lead my team of dedicated Sergeants and Constables, building upon the excellent work of my predecessor Inspector Mark Stephen and make my own contribution towards the continued reduction in crime, and enhance the feelings of safety and wellbeing within our community.

I took up post shortly before the UK wide “lockdown” was imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and would like to pass on my sincere thanks and gratitude to residents and businesses in the area who have supported this effort at what I know has been a massive and unprecedented personal sacrifice.

By continuing to adhere to government guidelines, particularly in relation to both public and private gatherings we can all do our bit to reduce the spread, and the risk this terrible disease poses to the most vulnerable amongst us.

We are living through unsettling, frustrating and difficult times, and I’d like to reassure the community that your local officers and I will do everything we can to support and assist you.

Despite Covid-19, Police remained active in keeping our communities safe from crime.

With keeping my community safe at the forefront of my thoughts, my team and I continue to consult, engage and listen to the concerns of residents and businesses, identify the issues most affecting the area and its people, and ensure that we take positive action to tackle, reduce and eliminate these.

To this end I would like to assure the public that you all have a voice in what directs our activities, and indeed a responsibility to yourselves, your neighbours and your city to report crimes and offences when you witness them.

I am acutely aware that domestic abuse, antisocial behaviour, drugs, and speeding on our roads continue to blight our community, and officers from the Mastrick Team supported by colleagues from specialist departments will carry out a blended approach of enforcement work, creation of diversionary activities for local youths, and referral processes for assistance to those suffering from domestic abuse and substance use issues.

It is clear to me that enforcement is not the only answer to these ongoing problems, and I will work with all of our partner agencies across the city to provide solutions which are permanent and not just a “sticking plaster” for what are wider social and economic community issues.

Your local officers are here for you and we welcome your thoughts, ideas and feedback to help shape what we do and ensure the Mastrick community remains a vibrant and happy place to stay.

Stay safe and look after each other.