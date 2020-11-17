Site of sinking Aberdeen flats to be turned into community space

The site of a number of flats in Aberdeen which are to be demolished due to subsidence could be turned into community-use land instead.

Aberdeen City Council has submitted plans for Erroll Street and Erroll Place, where 13 four-in-a-block flats are planned to be demolished due to the buildings sinking.

Now, new proposals have been submitted to contain the area with a 1.8m high fence, changing the use of the land from residential to community-use.

The local authority’s arboricultural officer has also identified eight trees that will be protected during the demolition of the buildings and retained.

Under the proposals, access would be made for a tractor with grass cutting attachments, and a new kerb created around the access gate.

All existing properties will be demolished and foundations removed with bricks and blockwork to be crushed on site.

All paths and roads including unadopted footpaths, car parks and street lighting will be removed with the ground leveled.

The demolition of the flats was given the go ahead at the end of October.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We will have a timescale for the demolition work once a tender has been issued, and a contractor appointed to prepare a programme of works.

“The programme of decanting tenants to alternative accommodation began after approval was given in the City Growth and Resources Committee in February 2019. And rehousing of the tenants is continuing.”

A long-running issue, the subsidence was first identified by residents more than two decades ago.

Two blocks were also demolished for this reason in the past.